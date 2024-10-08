Rita Sobiech, 103, Little Falls and formerly of Sobieski

January 6, 1921 - October 5, 2024

Rita Sobiech, 103 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Sobieski, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5th at Little Falls Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and on Saturday, October 12 from 9:00-10:00 A.M. all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Rita Veronica Novakoske was born on January 6, 1921 at home in Swan River Township. She was the 3rd child of 4 born to the late Joseph and Agnes (Pekula) Novakoske. Rita grew up in a modest 2-bedroom home on a farm doing all the chores and garden work farm families did. She pointed out to younger generations that they used an outhouse all year long. She walked 1 ½ miles to country school and completed her studies thru the 8th grade as was common at the time. She continued working on the family farm as a teenager. When she was 19, Rita took a bus to Saginaw Michigan to join her sisters who had already relocated there for work. Rita found employment at a restaurant as well as an auto factory where she was the first woman hired to do a “man’s job”. The factory let her have the summers off, so she was able to move back home to help on the farm and came back to her job in Saginaw in the fall. She specialized in making ball bearings for the war effort – a true Rosie the Riveter.

Rita met Leo Sobiech at a dance and they often walked miles to spend time with each other as neither had a car at the time. As for many, WW2 put their lives on hold as Leo was serving in the Army and Rita working in the factory. After the war, they were united in Marriage at St. Stanislaus church in Sobieski on June 24th 1946. The two made a home outside of Flensburg where they raised 3 children. She was a homemaker and worked alongside Leo on the farm. They farmed until retirement in 1986, then moved a short distance to Sobieski where they lived until Leo passed away unexpectedly in 1992. She stayed in that home independently until shortly after celebrating her 100th birthday. She had a love of gardening, sewing, and baking, especially “grandma bread” as her grandchildren knew it. She enjoyed going to the Casino, playing cards & having visitors, always offering home cooked meals, treats, and baked goods. She spent her final 3 years at Little Falls Care Center where Rita enjoyed visiting with family and friends, bingo and the activities. She had a sharp mind and at 103 continued to keep a daily notebook journal of weather, visitors, and her daily activities. She maintained in good health for most of her life until a stroke limited her abilities 2 months before her passing.

As one of the few Centenarians in the United States, she lived through 19 presidents, the Great Depression, transition of automobiles and countless other major changes in the world.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Duane (Sue) Sobiech of Pierz, Ann (Marvin) Kimman of Pierz and Dennis (Joanne Waldoch) Sobiech of Little Falls; grandchildren, Jackie Lashinski, Mike Sobiech, Tony Sobiech, Robert Kimman, Alvin Kimman, Sharon Brixius, Susan Puskaric and Michelle Waldoch; step-grandson, Rick Waldoch; great-grandchildren, Parker Kimman, Ruby Kimman, Paisley Kimman, Asher Kimman, Marissa Brixius, Simon Brixius, Hank Brixius, Broderick Lashinski, Brekanda Lashinski, and one on the way and step-great-grandchildren, Brittany, Jaxson and Evelyn and many nieces, nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Agnes Novakoske; husband, Leo Sobiech; grandson, Kevin Sobiech; siblings, Arthur “Art” Novakoske, Dorothy Freed and Lucille Knoll.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Little Falls Care Center for the wonderful care.