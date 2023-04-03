Rita Marie Rassier, 93, St. Joseph

June 6, 1929 - April 1, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Rita Marie Rassier, age 93, of St. Joseph who passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday both at Heritage Hall Parish Center in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Heritage Hall Parish Center in St. Joseph.

Rita was born on June 6, 1929 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Alfred and Loretta (Feddema) Bromenschenkel. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1946. On October 21, 1948, Rita married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Rassier at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They lived in St. Joseph all of their lives, raising nine children and running a dairy farm. Later Rita worked at the St. Benedict’s Food Services and then at Treasure Chest. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph and a volunteer at the Women’s Guild and Catholic Charities.

Rita’s family was her greatest joy; she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was fortunate to be a presence in all their lives. She remained sharp as a tack and was able to live at her home until her final days. Rita loved visiting with friends and relatives, reading, and playing cards.

She is survived by her children, Joyce Sutphen (Walt Cannon) of Chaska, Mike of St. Joseph, Joe (Fiona) of Deephaven, Dan of St. Joseph, Nancy (Greg) of Orono, Kevin (Etta) of Maple Grove, Rick (Penny) of Sauk Rapids, Tony (Julie Neuwirth) of St. Joseph; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanie Heltemes of White Bear Lake, and Phyllis (Friday) Thielman of Avon; brothers, Gib (Doris) of Fargo, and Jim of Minneapolis; sister-in-law, Gail Bromenschenkel; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob in 2015; daughter, Betty in 1967; sisters, Betty Traut, Edwina “Eddy” Ross; brothers, Kenneth “Kenny”, Roger, Leo, Victor “Vic”, Earl and one infant brother.