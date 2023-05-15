Rita I. Solarz, 88, Holdingford

June 25, 1934 - May 14, 2023

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Rita I. (Kroll) Solarz, age 88 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 17th at All Saints-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Rita passed away Sunday, Mother’s Day at Mother of Mercy in Albany. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, May 16th at St. Hedwig’s and again from 10 AM until the time of the service once again at the church on Wednesday. Parish prayers will take place at 4 PM Tuesday evening at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Rita was born June 25, 1934, in the St. Wendel Township to Paul and Helen (Masog) Kroll. She married Ted “Teddy” Solarz March 1st, 1954 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. She spent most of her time in Holdingford. She was a lifelong member of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church where she prepared the altar clothes, decorated the church, and was a cemetery administrator. She was a homemaker, daycare provider, worked as a school custodial sub, worked at the Holdingford Hearld as a type setter, and helped Mrs. Kroll cater weddings. Rita was a very active member of the Christian Mothers and Rosary Sodality. She was a member of the Holdingford Legion Auxillary (0211) since 1965.

Rita is survived by her children Gerald (Jan) Solarz, Rice; Diane (Michael Reget) Solarz, Plymouth; Doris (Roger) Preusser, St. Joseph; Glen (Karen) Solarz, St. Wendel; Donna Mae (Mitchell) Wickstrom, Motley; Greg Solarz, St. Wendel; her grandchildren James, Jill, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Jessica, Jenna, Nicole, Ryan, Adam, Sara, Jacob, Joshua, Elizabeth, Rachael; her great-grandchildren Noah, Zachary, Abigail, Haley, Jaylee, Jackson, Jonah, Lyla, Wade, Hunter, Hazel, Harlie, Brayden, Emory; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her Husband Ted “Teddy” Solarz, her parents Paul and Helen (Masog) Kroll; her grandson Anthony Wickstrom, her brothers; Theodore, Leo, Aloys, Valentine, and Raymond.

A special thank you to the nursing staff at the Albany Mother of Mercy for their exceptional care, especially Grace Court Assisted Living Staff. The family would like to thank Helping Hands of Holdingford for their wonderful assistance.