Rita Elizabeth (Harren) Schiller, 94, Albany

March 10, 1929 – January 11, 2024

Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Rita Elizabeth (Harren) Schiller, age 94, of Albany, will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Rita was surrounded by her family when she passed away at the Melrose Hospital on January 11, 2024.

Visitation will be from 9 AM-11 AM on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. The interment will take place in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of Albany.

Rita was born in Morrison County to John and Elizabeth (Gerads) Harren. She married Harlin August Schiller on June 14, 1949, in St. Francis where they farmed until retiring in 1974 then moved to Upsala. She is a member of the Auxiliary, Christian Mothers and Daughters of Isabella, of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. She was also a member of the American Legion in Upsala and St. Francis Sewing Circle. She retired from Stearns Mfg. in Grey Eagle. Began her sewing career at Munsingwear in Little Falls. Rita loved to play bingo, cards, sewing, quilting, bowling, horseshow, and spending time with family. She really enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Jim) Douvier, Avon; Roger (LaVerne) Schiller, Aitkin; Kenny (Shannon) Schiller, The Village, FL; Steve (Patricia Lynn) Schiller, St. Cloud, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Her siblings, Regina Hoeschen, Freeport, and Eugene (Connie) Harren, Sauk Centre.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harlin August Schiller (March 2000), and her parents John and Elizabeth (Gerads) Harren. Son, Mike Schiller (December 2021), and her siblings, Magdalene Kraemer-Faber, Edmund Harren, Lawrence Harren, Conrad Harren, and Jeanette Steuve. Her great-granddaughter Abigail Jean Douvier.