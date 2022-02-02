Rita C. O’Neill, 76, St. Cloud

January 29, 1946 – February 1, 2022

Rita Clara O’Neill, age 76, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.

There will be no funeral services as per Rita’s wishes. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Rita was born January 29, 1946 in St. Cloud, MN to Peter and Louise (Herges) Finneman.

Survivors include a brother, Peter (Lynne) Finneman of Sartell, MN; and a sister, Diane (Butch) Wendt of St. Cloud, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Roger Finneman.