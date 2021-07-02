Rita Brown, 85, Hillman

July 1, 1935 - June 30, 2021

Rita Brown, 85-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, died Wednesday, June 30, at her home surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 3 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman with Father Jerry Schick officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. on Saturday at the church.

Rita Zidich was born on July 1, 1935, in Buryck Township, Minnesota to the late Marco and Anna (Rutchasky) Zidich. She grew up in the Hibbing area where she attended and graduated from Hibbing High School with the class of 1953. After high school Rita attended beauty school in Minneapolis and worked at the Shriners Hospital. She was united in marriage to Calvin A. Brown on May 28, 1955, in Hibbing, MN. The couple made their home in Hillman. Rita was an active member with St. Rita's Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed the following activities: quilting, crocheting, painting, gardening, canning, cross word puzzles, bird watching and harvesting. Rita will be remembered by her family as the BEST Mother and Grandmother ever!

Rita will be remembered a loving mother, grandmother and sister to; Doug (Julie) Brown, Brad (Kathy) Brown, Doreen McCann, David (Stephanie) Brown, Steve (Mary) Brown; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Victoria (Raymond) Morris, Lorraine (Brian) Sprague, Marko (Sophie) Zidich, Kathleen (Richard) Marty, Constance (James) Willard and Veronica (Norman) Stark and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin Brown on September 15, 2006; infant son, Stewart Brown; grandson, Brandon Brown and great-granddaughter, Aliah Keehr; siblings, Clara (Rudy) Nikkola, Rose (Joe) Novak, William (Sheryl) Zidich, Loretta (Robert) Kampen, Lucille Zidich and son-in-law, Glenn McCann.

A special thank you to Kathy Brown, Rita's daughter-in-law, for always being there for mom!