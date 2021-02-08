Rita A. Palmersheim, 94, St. Joseph

March 18, 1926 - February 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Rita A. Palmersheim, age 94, of St. Joseph who passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her home in St. Joseph. Reverend Jerome Tupa, O.S.B. will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Joseph.

Rita was born on March 18, 1926 in St. Wendel Township, Stearns County to Albert and Agnes (Maurer) Lodermeier. She married Maurice Palmersheim on June 6, 1949 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Rita was a homemaker all of her life.

She loved bird watching, gardening, sewing, embroidery, painting, baking, accordion music, and was a very faithful member of her church.

Rita is survived by her husband, Maurice; children Richard Palmersheim of St. Joseph, and Mary Lee (Len) Schmitz of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Chris (Kim) Schmitz, Erica Martinez, Leah (Joe) Henke and Jessi (Mike) Petron; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Fink; and special friends the Phillipp Family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lorraine Landwehr; brothers Raymond and Jerome.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of St. Croix Hospice for all the care given to Rita.