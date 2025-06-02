Richard William Harjes, 84, Sartell

July 19, 1940 – May 29, 2025

Richard William Harjes passed away at Good Shepard on May 29, 2025. The service will be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Salem Lutheran Church at 1:00pm. visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will be at MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Richard was born on July 19, 1940, in Green Isle, MN, to John and Elsie Harjes. He graduated from Arlington-Green Isle High School in 1958. Shortly after, he joined and served in the Navy from October 1958 until October 1962 and lived in Westport, Connecticut. Richard worked with Pepperidge Farm as a machine mechanic. In 1996 he moved to Alexandria MN, then to Saint Cloud in 2014.

Richard is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and his good friend Sally.

Richard is proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Antoinette Harjes; Sons, Keith and Brian Harjes; sisters, Myrtes Friedrichs, Dianne Kleist, and Mavis Soeffker; brother, Sylvester Harjes.