Richard Schiller, 91, Albany

July 27, 1926 - January 9, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Richard Schiller, age 91 of Albany will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be at a later date in the parish cemetery. Richard died Tuesday at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. There will be a visitation after 12:30 PM until the time of service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Richard was born July 27, 1926 in Albany Township to Charles and Rose (Wenning) Schiller. He married Bertha Heinze on April 8, 1961 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Elrosa. The couple farmed together and Richard was a bus driver for the Albany Area Schools for over 24 years. He served on the Albany Area Community Senior Center and he also delivered Meals on Wheels. He was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church and the St. Joseph’s Catholic Aid Society.

Richard is survived by his wife, Bertha, Albany; his children, Paula (Douglas) Umbehocker, Mound and Donald (Sian) Schiller, Sauk Rapids. He is also survived by his sister, Olive Meller, Albany and sister-in-law, Rita Schiller, Albany.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his children, Karen Schiller and Peter Schiller; his brother, Harlin Schiller, and brother-in-law, Ralph Meller.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. The family would like to thank the staff at Mother of Mercy Campus of Care and the St. Croix Hospice for their kind care.