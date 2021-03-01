Richard O. “Dick” Jondahl, 87, Waite Park

December 12, 1933 – February 24, 2021

Richard Olger “Dick” Jondahl, age 87, of Waite Park, MN passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 surrounded by his family.

A private family memorial service celebrating Dick’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Livestream is also available for viewing on the Benson Funeral Home website. Public visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM at the funeral home on Monday and burial will be in the MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Military honors will be provided by the Waite Park American Legion, Post 428.

Richard was born on December 12, 1933 in Britton, S.D. to Olger and Ruth Jondahl. The family moved to Eugene, OR for a short time before returning to South Dakota. Richard attended Harmony Hills No. 202 rural country school before graduating from Langford High School in 1951. Weekends and school vacation time was spent at his grandparents farm loving referred to as the “the ranch”. Following high school Richard served in the US Navy. He completed his schooling at the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis before working for NSP for 37 years. Richard began his career with NSP as a file clerk and worked up to the position of manager of Real Estate and Vice President of United Power and Land before retiring in 1990.

Richard was united in marriage to Joyce Helga in 1956 and they made their home in Coon Rapids, MN before moving to New Hope, MN. Joyce passed away in December 1980. In February 1982, Richard was united in marriage to Miriam (Skogen) Boster and their blended family was created. Richard enjoyed square dancing, antiquing, playing cards, watching movies, and being active in his church. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Richard also loved to travel visiting many places including, Europe, Australia, Norway, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Richard is an active member of Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud where he enjoyed volunteering, fellowship and bible study.

Richard is survived by, his wife, Miriam; children, Steven and Susan; stepchildren, Laurie, Steven, Michael, Barry, and Sheri; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Rodney and Donald Jondahl.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Grandson, Jarret McGinn; and brothers, James, Henry, and Loren Jondahl.