Richard M. Dorn, 93, Sartell

May 27, 1931 - December 25, 2024

Richard Marvin Dorn, age 93, died Wednesday, December 25, 2024 in Sartell.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at, First Presbyterian Church St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Richard was born May 27, 1931 in Hendricks, MN to Marvin and Verla (Stegner) Dorn. He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. On June 25, 1955 Richard was united in marriage to Sara Ann McRobert at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Luverne, MN. Richard received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Minnesota in 1956. After graduation he moved to St. Cloud where he worked at Dan Marsh Drug and later purchased Marsh Drug on 7th Ave., which he owned and operated it until his retirement. After selling the pharmacy his former clients picking up prescriptions when he was working. Richard was a member of First Presbyterian Church for over 65 years and served several positions including those of Elder and Deacon, where he enjoyed visiting the sick and elderly. He had a strong sense of faith and community and loved giving back to the community through service activities. Richard loved cars, fine food and drink shared with family or friends, time at the lake home in Alexandria (especially being on the water), yearly trips to St. Martin, and reading, particularly periodical literature. He was a member of the North Star No. 23 Masonic Lodge and a charter member of Sertoma.

Survivors include his wife Sara Dorn of Sartell, MN; children Paul (Karen) Dorn of Minneapolis, MN; Ann (Dan) Wolbert of Eagan, MN; and Mary Pat (Tim) Mickley of Maple Grove, MN; three grandchildren, Tallon Mickley, Ryan Wolbert and Amy Wolbert; and brothers, Ivan (Liz) Dorn of Glenwood and Elmo (Cherry) Dorn of Hendricks.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church Capital Campaign.