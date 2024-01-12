Richard L. Goenner, 86, Clear Lake

November 6, 1937 - January 9, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Richard L. Goenner, 86 who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Richard was born November 6, 1937 in Clear Lake to Fred and Julia (Chaffin) Goenner. He lived and farmed his whole life in the Clear Lake area. After graduating high school, he joined the Army and proudly served his country. Richard and JoAnn LeBlanc were united in marriage on September 11, 1963 and together they raised five children, Todd, Rick, Wanda, Troy and Chad. He also worked at Coborn’s in the maintenance department taking care of all their locations. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors fishing and hunting, trapping pocket gophers, and fixing things around the house. He was an honest, caring, loyal, hard-working man who was everybody’s dad.

Richard is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Clear Lake; children, Todd (Shawna) Goenner of St. Cloud, Rick Goenner of Clear Lake, Wanda (Greg) Fox of Bloomington, Troy (Kerry) Goenner of Clear Lake, Chad (Maryann) Goenner of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Jake, Kate, Keegan and Gavin Goenner, Nick, Gabe and Ben Fox; siblings, Fritz Goenner of Brooklyn Center, Virginia (Steve) Foster of Columbus, WI, Ed (Mary) Goenner of Becker, Mike (Gwen) Goenner of Clear Lake, Johanna (Don) Honkamp of St. Cloud, Dave (Donna) Goenner of Clear Lake; and sister-in-law, Delphine Goenner of Clear Lake.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom, Jim, William, Joe (Betty); sister, Theresa (Jim) Zahler; and sisters-in-law, Mary Goenner and Marge Goenner.