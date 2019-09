Richard J. Nieters, 81, Rockville

August 13, 1938 – September 19, 2019

Richard James Nieters, age 81, Rockville, MN, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Richard was born August 13, 1938 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Ruth (Severson) Nieters. He married Ellen F. Iten on February 24, 1962 in Cold Spring, MN.

Survivors include his children, Darren Nieters of South Haven, MN; Lori Nieters of Minneapolis, MN; and Jodi Nieters of Rockville, MN; siblings, Jim (Pat) Nieters; John (Clare) Nieters; and Judy (Eldred) Theis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ellen on October 7, 2004, sisters Irene Post, Jane Nieters and Doris Determan, and brothers, Melvin and Daniel Nieters.