Richard Frank Mareck, 78, Albany

April 29, 1944 - April 28, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Richard Frank Mareck, age 78, of Albany, MN will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany, MN. Visitation will be held in the church gathering space prior to the Mass from 9-11 AM. Entombment immediately following the Mass will be at the parish cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church. Richard passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023, at Therapy Suites, in Sartell, MN surrounded by family and loved ones.

Rich was born on April 29, 1944, in St. Cloud, MN to Andrew and Rose (Schiffler) Mareck. He married Judith Wohletz on September 11, 1965, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. They lived in Albany almost their entire life. He worked proudly for Kraft Foods in Melrose for 47 years. When Rich and Judy had the opportunity, they loved to travel including bucket list trips to Hawaii and Alaska and of course the occasional trip to Florida and a Disney Cruise. He enjoyed reading and was intrigued by family genealogy and loved to talk about it. Early on he spent many hours volunteering at Seven Dolors church and Holy Family School events and activities as well as many other city events. Rich and Judy also loved to attend their grandchildren’s many school sporting events and other various activities. He also loved to watch the Twins and Vikings games and when things were not going the home team’s way he loved to hop in the car and drive the countryside.

Rich is survived by his children, daughter, Denise (Richard) Waldvogel, Sartell, son, Andrew (Michele) Mareck, Monticello, four grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Jarosz, Dassel, Brandon Waldvogel, Plymouth, Dylan and Mason Mareck, Monticello, great-grandchildren, Olivia and Flynn Jarosz, sister, Maureen (Dennis) DesMarais, Brooklyn Park.

Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Rose, his wife, Judith in 2021, and his daughter, Amy Mareck in 2004.