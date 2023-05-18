Richard Fernholz, 80, Foley

September 26, 1942 - May 16, 2023

Richard Fernholz, age 80 of Foley passed away May 16, 2023 at his home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 1, 2023 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the St. Francis River Cemetery, rural Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, May 31 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Richard Gerald Fernholz was born September 26, 1942 in Glendorado Township, Benton County, Minnesota to Raymond and Mollie (Hansen) Fernholz. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1960. He married Beverly Hansmeier on November 25, 1972 at St. John's Catholic Church. He farmed most of his life near Foley and also worked at Electrolux for several years. Richard was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and loved his cats, many of which were named Tom, that would follow him around the farm as he did his chores. He will be remembered for his helpful nature, sense of humor and maybe most of all, his “shack.” Richard loved when friends and family would stop by to join him in his shack to visit, watch sports, and of course, drink Dr Pepper, his favorite beverage. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children Peggy Kosiba (Ralph Rinkel) of Hillman, Larry Fernholz of Foley, and Lisa (Jeff) Niederloh of New Hope; grandchildren Christian (Paige), Alexandra (Justin), Mitchell (Gracie), Ryan and Abigail (Max); sisters Patricia Georges of Modesto, CA, Susan Fernholz of St. Cloud; brother, Donald (Mary) of Willmar; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Theodore and William.

After the burial, please join with the family at Jack and Jim’s in Duelm for lunch and a celebration of Richard’s life. And to honor Richard’s love of sports, we encourage everyone to wear purple and gold or your favorite Minnesota sport team apparel.