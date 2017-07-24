Richard E. “Dick” Kerber, 84, St. Cloud

January 30, 1933 - July 21, 2017

Dick Kerber loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 27th, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard E. “Dick” Kerber, age 84, of St. Cloud, who died on Friday at his home. Rev. Leroy Scheierl will officiate. Entombment will in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on Wednesday between 4:00-8:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and on Thursday one hour prior to services at the Church.

Dick was born January 30th, 1933 in Chanhassen to Dennis and Pauline (Diethelm) Kerber. When he was a boy he worked on the family farm, attended Chaska High School and participated in football and baseball. After graduating in 1951, Dick served in the US Army then studied accounting. He married Mary Lou McDowall on June 15th, 1957, and moved to St Cloud, where he started his accounting career and helped raise their four children. Dick started Kerber Co (now Schlenner Wenner) in 1964 and retired in 1993. Dick and Mary Lou could often be seen on the sidelines - either coaching or cheering on their kids and grandkids in their sports and other activities.

Dick will be remembered for his quick wit, dry sense of humor, and his undeniable loyalty and generosity to his family and friends. He loved to golf and was a 57 year member of the St. Cloud Country Club. He was proud to card 4 holes-in-one. Dick played racquetball into his 60’s.

Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary Lou (McDowall) Kerber and children, Robert Kerber (Lynn), Lakeville, Tom Kerber, St. Cloud, John Kerber (Kara Tomazin), St. Cloud, and Mary Ellen Richter (Jimmy), Clear Lake, grandchildren, Thomas, Emily (Robert), Joseph, Michael, Abby, Richard, Grace, Catie, Rachel, and Sydney, great-grandson Henry, loved like a daughter, former daughter-in-law Terri Kerber, his brothers and sisters, Gilbert (Elsie) Kerber, of Chaska, Doris Theis, of Chaska, Robert Kerber, of New Richmond, Wi, Corrine Theis, of Shakopee and Ruth (Leon) Schmidt, of Chaska. Dick has too many wonderful nieces and nephews to mention by name, but know that he loved you all.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James, Guido and Leon, sisters Lucille Weckman and Gladys Schueren and his daughter-in-law Sheila (Wilken) Kerber and granddaughter Marie Kerber.

The family would like to thank the staff at Building 49 at VAMC, and Centra Care Hospice, especially Molly, Janelle, and Dana.