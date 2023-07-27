Richard “Dick” Stanger Sr., 84, St. Cloud

July 15, 1939 - July 25, 2023

Memorial services will be 3 PM Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Wiliams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Dick Stanger, 84 of St. Cloud who died Monday, July 25, 2023 at his home in St. Cloud. Brother Walter Kieffer OSB, deacon will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 1-3 PM Sunday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Dick was born July 15, 1939 in Paynesville to Walter & Idella (Brossard) Stanger. He served his country in the United States Army Airborne Division from 1956-1959. He married Rita Hemmesch on May 3, 1960 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Dick worked for El Jay Plumbing in St. Cloud for 41 years retiring in 2000. He enjoyed spending time gardening, fishing, playing cards, going on cruises, and telling Dickey jokes.

He is survived by his wife Rita of St. Cloud; children, Elizabeth (Kim) Froemming of St. Cloud; Rich (Monie) of Rice; Russell (Christine Schreiner) of Holdingford; Joel (Jodi Miske) of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Douglas (Judy) of Monticello; Donald of Waite Park; Dennis (Sandy) of St. Martin; Judy Hookum of Bloomquist; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Thomas “Tommy”, grandson, Christopher Neeser, great granddaughter, Elyse Schreiner, mother and father-in-law, Aloys and Irene Hemmesch, sister-in- law, Joyce Stanger, brothers, Robert “Red” and Ronald, sisters, Lois Stanger, Romona Flashereim.