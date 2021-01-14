Richard “Dick” Gunderson, 73, Sartell

May 18, 1947 – January 13, 2021

A Memorial Celebration of Life in remembrance of Richard Gunderson, age 73 of Sartell, will be held at a later date. Richard ‘Dick’ passed away on Wednesday, January 13 at the Lake Ridge care center in Buffalo after a long battle with cancer. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral homes.

Richard was born on May 18, 1947 in St. Cloud, the son of Allen and Helen (Schreifels) Gunderson. He attended St. Cloud Tech high school and graduated with the class of 1965. He went on to finish his education at the St. Cloud Business School and was the accounts payable manager for Herbergers for 25 years. On September 14, 1968, he was united in marriage to Darlene Fuller in Aitkin; together they shared 51 years marriage. Richard will be missed by many for his dry sense of humor, including his infamous gag gifts at Christmas time. He was a proud member of AA for over 35 years.

Richard will always be remembered by his wife of 51 years, Darlene; son, Troy Gunderson of Waite Park; sister, Patty (John) Parodi; as well as other extended family and countless friends. He will also be remembered by the many children at the daycare in their Sartell home.

He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Helen Gunderson; and his infant daughter, Stacy Ann Gunderson.