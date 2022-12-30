Richard D. Pederson, 82, St. Cloud

November 15, 1940 - December 29, 2022

Memorial services celebrating the life of Richard D. Pederson, 82, of St. Cloud will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Richard passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Eberhard Schefers will officiate.

Visitation will begin at 12 Noon on Thursday at the funeral home.

Richard was born on November 15, 1940 in Willmar, Minnesota to Trygve and Cora (Nermoe) Pederson. He graduated from Willmar High School and attended St. Cloud State University. He married Shirley Woodruff on November 18, 1964 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They resided in Willmar for ten years and moved to St. Cloud where they remained. Richard was employed in sales and was with AAA for many years, retiring in 2005.

Richard enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, doing word search puzzles and was a talented woodworker. He will be remembered for his quietness and witty comments.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Shirley; brother, Larry (Cathy) of Springfield; sister-in-law, Suzanne Pederson of Mounds, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom (Ruth) and Jim; and infant sister, Sharon.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Home Care, the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital, Reverend Eberhard Schefers and Reverend Mark Stang for their exceptional care and compassion.