October 10, 1935 - November 30, 2025

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Richard Czech, 90 year old resident of Bowlus, passed away on Sunday, November 30th, 2025, at St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 12th, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father David Maciej officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. The burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Richard requests donations to be made to the Fud Classic.

Richard Joseph Czech was born October 10th, 1935, in Bowlus to the late Helen (Bekenski) and Joe Czech. He graduated from Royalton High School in 1954. After graduating, Richard joined the army where he served for two years. Following his service, he worked for Northern Pump. Richard was united in marriage to Mary Holdvogt on May 18, 1957 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. The couple made their home in Brooklyn Center where they raised their three children. Richard worked as a warehouse manager at AC Carlson in Crystal before working as one of the original exterminators for Plunkett’s Pest Control. He worked for Plunkett’s for 23 years before retiring in 1998 at the age of 62. After retiring, Richard and Mary moved back to Bowlus, where they enjoyed many years together.

Richard’s pride and joy was his lawn. He always maintained it well, mowing it at least once a week. He also enjoyed playing cards and dice, fishing, deer hunting, and spending time at his lake cabin on West Battle Lake. Most of all, Richard enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sweet tooth and his sense of humor, and for being a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a good friend to many.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rick (Jody) Czech of Maple Grove, MN, Sue (Wayne) Emly of Forest Lake, MN; siblings, Joseph “Junior” Czech of Bowlus, Carol (John) Gottwalt of Rice, Mary Jane (Randy) Thielges of Rice, and Pat (Terri) Czech of St. Steven; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great- grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Joe Czech; wife, Mary Czech; and son, Tom Czech.

The family of Richard would like to thank Brian Czech, Kenny Amdahl, and Kevin Knettel for their ongoing support.