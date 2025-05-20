Richard A. Olson, 74, St. Cloud

October 4, 1950 – May 18, 2025

attachment-Richard Olson loading...

Richard Allen “Ole” Olson, age 74 of St. Cloud passed away on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at his home in St. Cloud, MN.

In honoring Ole’s wish’s Private Family Services will be held. Burial with Full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Ole was born on October 4, 1950, in Milaca, MN to George Scott and Joy Hammill. He served in the Navy from 68-72. Ole worked at the Stearns County Highway Department in highway maintenance and as a Plow Truck Operator for 20 years. On September 7, 2013. Ole was married to Mary Fuchs in St. Cloud, MN. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, birds, reading, and anything outdoors. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family.

Ole is survived by his wife, Mary of St. Cloud; children, Jeremy (Keziah) Fuchs of St. Joseph, Yume (Steven Brown) Olson of Elk River, Elizabeth Boggs of St. Cloud, and Daniel Boggs of St. Cloud; siblings, Sandy (Reggie) Burgess of Chesterfield, VA, Pat (Julie) Olson of Milaca, and Jody Olson of St. Cloud; 23 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant twin daughters.