Rex Mulder, 65, Foley

July 15, 1954 - August 1, 2019

Rex Mulder, age 65 of Foley passed away on August 1, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Wittwer will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening and from 10 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Rex Kevin Mulder was born July 15, 1954 in Sioux City, Iowa to Wallace and June (Lundgren) Mulder. The family lived in Colorado before settling in the Foley area in 1967. Rex had worked for Pojo's in Gilman and also for Fussy Auto Body where he was a mechanic and did auto body repair work. He was a Jack of a tradesman and could fix anything that was broken. He also worked as a carpenter for most of his life. Rex mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his sister; Sandie (Gary) Plafcan of Foley and nieces: Melissa (Jamie) Faber, Rice; Carissa (Ryan) Keating, Sartell; Kristi (Chad Kloss) Plafcan, Rice and great-nieces and nephews: Jordan Faber, Tyler Faber, Elliayna Karl, Sullivan Keating, and Brynlee Kloss. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and June Mulder.