Reward Offered For Suspects Arrest in St. Cloud Homicide

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in a homicide back in July.

St. Cloud Police say the investigation into the death of 24-year-old La'Darian Broadnax is ongoing but no arrests have been made. Police say there were several witnesses to the shooting, but no one has come forward to identify the suspect.

Broadnax was shot inside a vehicle in an alley between 4th Avenue South and 5th Avenue South in the early morning hours on July 20th. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers 1-1800-255-1301.