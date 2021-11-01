Update: Man Arrested After Stabbing, Standoff in Belgrade

BELGRADE -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the large police presence in Belgrade.

On Monday just before 10:00 a.m., the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department received a requesting a welfare check at a home in the 100 Block of Washburn Avenue in the City of Belgrade.

The caller said they received a picture of a woman that had been stabbed, who was inside the home. Belgrade/Brooten Police along with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and set up a perimeter, contacted the occupants inside and began negotiations.

As a result of negotiations, the woman was released. Glacier Ridge Ambulance and Life Link Air Ambulance provided medical treatment to the woman. She was taken by ambulance to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The Benton/Stearns SWAT Team has also been called to the scene. Negotiators continued their negotiation with the man inside. After several hours, he came outside and was taken into custody without incident at approximately 6:00 p.m.

The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time. Investigators will coordinate with the Stearns County Attorney’s Office regarding formal charges.