Reuben C. Athmann, 90, Cold Spring

August 23, 1932 - June 25, 2023

attachment-Reuben Athmann loading...

Reuben Athmann – husband to Arlene, father of five, grandfather of nine, and great-grandfather of three – bid his farewell salute on Sunday afternoon, June 25, peacefully passing away in his home with family by his side. Reuben was full of life: a man defined by hard work, honesty, drive, and a heart of gold. With a kick in his step and the twinkle of his blue eyes, he was much loved by all!

Services will be held on Monday, July 3, at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will start at 9:30 am, with the memorial to follow at 11:30 am. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Reuben Charles was born to Christ and Alma (Breitbach) Athmann on August 23, 1932, and grew up with his 7 siblings on the Athmann family farm in Elrosa. Married to Arlene on May 2, 1960, they moved to Cold Spring that same year and have lived in several homes in the community that Reuben and Arlene built together, including their Creekview Association property on the River Oaks Golf Course that they called home since 1994. Throughout his 90 years, Reuben loved to play, watch, and follow baseball; loved to sing (especially with Arlene and his brother Hubie); loved growing up on his family’s farm and his years in the army (from 1954 to 1956); and loved cars, tractors, his snowblower, and his golf cart! Reuben was a builder and the owner of his own company – Athmann Construction – which he started in 1986. Many families know Ruby for the homes he built for them, and for so much more. Throughout his 50-plus total years in construction, Reuben has left his mark on this world, having built many apartment buildings, medical/dental offices, and even the building that later become one of his favorite places for breakfast with his “roundtable” friends, The Red River Inn. Reuben’s legacy is deep, and his impact long-lasting. He is a man who did everything for his family, his friends, and his community. He was a member of the Cold Spring Lions Club for dozens of years, a longtime member of the Lake Henry American Legion, and a regular attendee and supporter of St. Boniface Church where he served for many years, especially as the lead of the set-up crew for the annual church festival.

Reuben is survived by his children Glen (Jen), Kim (Bret), Brian (Sheila), Kelly (Don), and Kerri (Juli); grandchildren Aaron, Kala, Neal, Kelsey, Paige, Austin and Alex; great-grandchildren Keagan, Mylah and Daxton; and sisters Elverna and Jane. He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene (2020), grandson Troy (1991), grandson Jake (2016), and as well, by his parents and his brothers and sisters Gerald, Ilean, Ralph, Bernard, and Hubert.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you bring a baseball to the service to honor his love of the game. These, along with other gifts received, will be donated in Reuben’s name to local youth organizations. Also, the family would like to extend a special thank you to “Mitzy” and “Lucy” along with the entire Ecumen of Litchfield Home Care and Hospice teams for their exceptional kindness and support provided for years and especially in these last months and weeks.

So long, farewell, … auf wiedersehen, goodbye. Danke Reuben for your life so well-lived!

You will always and forever be in our hearts.