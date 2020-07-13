Resurfacing Project Beginning on Sherburne County Road 8
ST. CLOUD -- A road resurfacing project in southeast St. Cloud will be impacting traffic through the end of July. Sherburne County Road 8 is being resurfaced now through July 31st.
The work is taking place from 24th Street Southeast to 57th Street Southeast.
The improvements are being done under traffic so you are encouraged to find an alternate route. Otherwise, expect delays and slow driving conditions.
