Report: Sheriff Looking for Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman

ROYALTON -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who a woman says sexually assaulted her. The incident was reported at about 11:00 a.m. Monday near Royalton.

A 39-year-old woman from Sartell met with an officer from the Royalton police department and said she had been sexually assaulted. It was determined the attack happened outside of the city limits of Royalton and the case was turned over to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

The attacker is described as a white man between 6'2" and 6'4" tall, weighing about 240 pounds, with brown hair and a beard. The man was wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

He was last seen walking on North Evergreen Street in Royalton between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's office has no other information about the man. If you have any information regarding this incident you're asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.