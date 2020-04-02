Report: 53 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

There have been 742 total confirmed cases in Minnesota with 373 of them no longer needing to be in isolation.

The state has completed just over 22,000 tests so far. Of the positive cases, 138 required hospitalization, with 75 still in the hospital, and 38 in intensive care.

A total of 18 people have died from complications due to COVID-19.

Locally Sherburne County has eight confirmed cases, Wright County has seven, Stearns County has five, and Benton County has one.

