Renee H. Paul, 85, St. Cloud

May 5, 1933 - May 2, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Renee H. Paul, 85, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by family at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, after a brief illness. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Renee was born on May 5, 1933 to Edmund and Rose (Scheibel) Lenzmeier in St. Cloud. She was married to John B. Paul on August 13, 1955 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Renee was a graduate of Cathedral High School and St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered Nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital for 35 years, many of them as the head nurse in the Emergency Room. Her impact in the St. Cloud community will continue through the many nurses she mentored throughout her career. Renee was a founding member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and also volunteered at the Whitney Senior Center. She was a caring, funny, social and loving person who cherished her time with family and friends. She loved spending time with the family at the cabin in Bigfork, MN. Renee enjoyed cooking, reading and traveling the world. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Kristin (Joe) Kiefer of Westfield, NJ, Lori (James R) Spangler of St. Cloud, Jeffry (Pilar) Paul of San Diego, CA, Jerry (Sandra) Paul of St. Cloud, and Sara (Mike) Skinner of Cold Spring; 15 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Leigh (Alice) Lenzmeier of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John B. Paul; siblings, Rodney Lenzmeier, Mickey Lenzmeier and A. Ann Ledford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer Association ( www.alz.org/mnnd ) or Quiet Oaks Hospice House ( www.quietoakshopsicehouse.org )