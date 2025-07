February 17, 1953 - July 23, 2025

Richard Carl Brastad, 72-year-old resident of Baxter, passed away Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 11 AM until the hour of the service. Burial will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Little Elk Township.

Full obituary is pending