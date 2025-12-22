December 15, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Margaret “Peggy” Zola Wolff, Age 59, of Edina, passed away on December 15th, 2025, and went to her heavenly home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on December 29, 2025, from 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Rd, Bloomington, MN. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

Peggy is survived by her seven sisters, Holley McCree, Katie Prindle, Clare (Ken) Bills, Cecilia (Terry) Kirihara, Patty (Wally) Orfield, Theresa Carr, and Caroline (Rich) Picone; her children, Asia (Blake) DelCastillo, Zola (Maggie) Wolff, Jacquelyn (Olivia) Wolff, and Elijah Wolff; and her two granddaughters Zola and Jacquelyn DelCastillo.

She is preceded in death by her parents Irving and Catherine Carr, and her brothers-in-law Erik Travis and Peter Prindle.

Peggy would hate to see us crying in all black. She would prefer we sing, dance, and celebrate life. In lieu of funeral attire, please wear whatever you are comfortable in.