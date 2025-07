November 17, 1973 - July 13, 2025

Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Jody Ann Benny, age 51, of Pierz, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 13, 2025. She was born to Duwayne and Sandra (Bares) Waschek on November 17, 1973 in St. Cloud, MN.

A celebration of Jody’s life will be held on September 13, 2025 at Wilson Park in St. Cloud from 4:30pm-10pm.

Full obituary pending.