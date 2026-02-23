September 10, 1981 - February 17, 2026

Family photo Family photo loading...

Andrew Paul Kritzeck, 44, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident on February 17, 2026.

Andy was born on September 10, 1981, at the St. Cloud Hospital to Patricia and Paul Kritzeck, alongside his twin brother, Adam. Andy grew up with his brother and sisters in St. Cloud, MN.

Andy was a devoted father to his four children, who were the center of his world and his greatest pride. He loved his children deeply and found his greatest joy in being their dad. His love, guidance, and steady presence will remain with them always.

Andy is survived by his children, Liam, Bennett, Brody, and Lauren; their mother, Marissa Kritzeck; his mother, Patricia Kritzeck; his father, Paul (Jodi) Kritzeck; his twin brother, Adam (Rachel) Kritzeck; his sisters, Shannon Kritzeck and Michelle (Nathan) Aysta; numerous nieces and nephews and many other extended family members and friends.

He will be remembered for his kindness, his quiet strength, and the way he showed up for the people he loved. Whether sharing stories, offering a helping hand, or simply spending time together, Andy made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

Andy’s love lives on through his children and the many lives he’s touched throughout his life.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 27th at St. Augustine's Church, 442 2nd St. SE St. Cloud, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. and the service at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Andy by supporting his children or performing a simple act of kindness in his memory.