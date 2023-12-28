St. Cloud’s ‘Reflection of the Year Award’ Winner Announced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has announced this year's "Reflection of the Year Award" winner.

It goes to the St. Cloud Area AmeriCorps Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

It is marking its 50th year of service and has been a driving force in engaging older adults.

Get our free mobile app

Throughout this past year, RSVP supported over 1,100 older adults with more than 120,000 hours of volunteer service. They launched the Happiness in America initiative in partnership with the CentraCare Bounce Back Project. And they led the Age-Flourishing St. Cloud Task Force.

READ RELATED ARTICLES