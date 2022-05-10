Rejuv Medical Expansion Creates Better Functional Use of Space

WAITE PARK -- After six months of construction, Rejuv Medical has wrapped up their expansion project.

The facility underwent a $2-million renovation to it's existing footprint to better serve their patients in several phases.

Dr. Joel Baumgartner says they reorganized the space to better fit their needs and keep up with the growth in patient care services.

Physical therapy was growing so we needed more space and our gym space was just really big with such high ceilings. So we were able to add a second floor to the gym and throw some equipment up there, and move our PT under that to make it more functional for our patients.

Baumgartner says the project consisted of adding more procedure rooms, expanding their physical therapy department and adding a second floor in their fitness center which includes additional offices and a conference room.

He says within the fitness center they also replaced the turf with rubber flooring, added a fresh coat of paint and brought in some new equipment.

Baumgartner says while it was a bit hectic during the construction, this redesign will benefit all their patients, guests and staff.

We got more places for our staff to get away, our clients have enjoyed the new spaces, and our gym members have liked the new technology we've brought in. Overall I think it's been a great adjustment.

Rejuv plans to hold a Grand Re-opening next Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the community to stop out and tour the new look facility.