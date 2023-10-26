Reece David Johnson, 22, St. Cloud

August 9, 2001 - October 22, 2023

attachment-Reece Johnson loading...

A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Reece David Johnson, age 22, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Reece passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Pastor Stephanie Christoffels will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Reece was born on August 9, 2001 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Robert and Kimberly (Abear) Johnson. He grew up playing various sports until he found his passion playing baseball. He graduated from Apollo High School in 2020. Reece was currently attending St. Cloud Technical & Community College and was working for Automotive Parts Headquarters.

Reece cherished his time with family whether it was going camping, playing board games or just hanging out with one another. Reece continued his passion for baseball with the Sartell Stone Poneys Team and was grateful for his Stone Poneys Family. He enjoyed watching Star Wars, hanging out with his friends and gaming with them online. He recently took up golf and cooking, and he enjoyed a great Domino’s pizza and a Kwik Trip run. Recently becoming an uncle brought him great joy. He was an avid animal lover and dearly loved his dogs Daisy, Cooper and Dotti. But most importantly, he loved baseball.

Reece will be remembered for his quick and subtle wit and as a friend recently stated, his kind and humble ways were so admirable.

He is survived and deeply missed by his parents, Rob and Kim; siblings, Elsie (Chase) Kieke of St. Joseph and Riley of St. Cloud; nephew, Otto Kieke; grandmother Helen Abear of Deerwood; as well as extended family and friends.

Reece was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Margaret Johnson, and Donald Abear.

In his last selfless act on earth, Reece was an organ donor. His family finds comfort in knowing that he was able to give the gift of life to many others.