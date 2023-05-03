Red Truck Ice Cream Opens for Business in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A new ice cream shop in Cold Spring will open for the first time.

Red Truck Ice Cream announced they are opening for business Wednesday afternoon.

Owners Bob and Julie Sabo have spent the last six months renovating a 130-year-old building, into a fun place to grab a sweet treat.

Their menu has everything from traditional ice cream cones, waffle cones, shakes, malts and soft serve ice cream in a variety of flavors.

Red Truck Ice Cream will be open Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. through Memorial Day.

Red Truck Ice Cream is located along Main Street, across from the splash pad.

