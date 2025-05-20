UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in northern Minnesota from noon until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Beltrami, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and St. Louis.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including strong winds and low humidity levels.

Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they might have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

Fire crews continue to battle three wildfires in northeastern Minnesota. The largest of the three, the Jenkins Creek fire, is just 6 percent contained, the Camp House fire is now 40 percent contained, and the Munger Shaw fire is 95 percent contained.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay:

Camp House Road residents were allowed to check on their properties for the last three days. That went well. It was very sad to see and talk with many of the families who have lost their homes. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

