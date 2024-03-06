Red Flag Warning Issued in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Red Flag Warning has been issued in western Minnesota.

The warning will be in effect from noon until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Areas of west central Minnesota along and west of a line from Glenwood to Granite Falls are included in the warning.

Southerly winds sustained at 25 to 30 mph and gusting to 40 to 45 mph.

Afternoon relative humidities fall to around 25%.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties are not included in the Red Flag Warning, but the National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for those counties and several more counties in central and eastern Minnesota.

