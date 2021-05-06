Red Flag Warning Issued for Thursday

UNDATED -- A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of central and western Minnesota Thursday.

Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected due to gusty winds of 25 to 30 MPH and very low relative humidity.

Any fires that start today will likely spread rapidly.

National Weather Service

With extreme fire risk conditions across much of Minnesota today, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the following counties:

Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Renville, Roseau, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity. Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 8 p.m.