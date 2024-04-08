Red Cross Lures Donors with $7K Cash Prizes

UNDATED (WJON News) - April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is ready to thank all blood donors this month.

The American Red Cross provides about 40% of the U.S. blood supply and depends on volunteer donors to give blood since there is no way to manufacture blood.

Donors who give blood through April 28th will receive a $10 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice, and qualify to win one of two $7,000 gift cards.

For more details on the gift card contest, find the American Red Cross website here.

For a list of local blood drivers, click here.

When you give blood, remember:

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

A Blood Donor Card, or driver’s license, and two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

High School Students and donors aged 18 or under may have to meet additional weight and height requirements.

The Red Cross depends on blood donors for more than 12,000 blood donations every day. The Minnesota and Dakotas Red Cross Region is made up of nine community chapters and five donation centers, serving more than 7.3 million people.

Find more about the Minnesota and Dakotas Red Cross Region here.

