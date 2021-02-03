Red Carpet Getting Financial Help from National Relief Fund

ST. CLOUD -- A downtown St. Cloud nightclub is getting some help paying their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Carpet owners Rick and Rose Gaetz recently received a call from the website Barstool Sports, which has started a fund to help small businesses all across the country.

The call, shared on social media, with David Portnoy says the help will be ongoing until the pandemic is over.

The Gaetz' say the current 10:00 p.m. bar closing time continues to hurt them because, as a nightclub, much of their normal business happens between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

The Barstool Sports Fund has one requirement, the businesses they help still have to be paying their employees.

According to the fund's webpage, they've supported 220 businesses so far. And, they have raised more than $34 million from over 212,000 individuals.

The website has the ability for you to both apply for funding and donate to help their cause.

screenshot barstool sports.com