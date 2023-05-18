Rebate Checks for Minnesotans Included in Tax Bill

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A one-time rebate check is closer to becoming a reality for Minnesotans who have filed income taxes, however, it is far less than what was originally proposed several months ago.

Republicans are blasting Democrats' three-billion-dollar agreement to send one-time tax rebate checks to two-and-a-half million Minnesotans, exempt more seniors from state income tax on Social Security benefits, and create a new tax credit they say will decrease childhood poverty.

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mark Johnson from East Grand Forks:

"You're gonna get a little bit of a rebate, 260-dollar rebate, but remember that's gonna be coupled with (an) immense amount of taxes: 2.1 billion dollars worth of new taxes on your back. This is an outrage."

Married couples filing jointly who make up to $150,000 a year would get a one-time refundable tax credit of $520, plus $260 more per child for up to three children, for a maximum of $1300.

Single Minnesotans making up to $75,000 a year would be eligible for a one-time refundable tax credit of $260.

The rebate checks are much less than the $1,000 for individuals and the $2,000 for married couples that Governor Tim Walz proposed back at the start of the legislative session.

Get our free mobile app

The tax bill also includes a child tax credit for lower-income families.

Also, couples earning up to $100,000 will be exempt from state tax on their Social Security, but it doesn't totally eliminate state taxes on Social Security for all Minnesotans.

The tax bill also has an increase in Local Government Aid for cities and Counties.

It will still need to pass both the House and the Senate before it can go to the governor's desk.

READ RELATED ARTICLES