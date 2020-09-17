Rear End Crash Near Holdingford Results In Minor Injuries
HOLDINGFORD -- Authorities responded to a two vehicle crash near Holdingford Tuesday.
The incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on County Road 17.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Marvin Skwira, of Holdingford, was heading west on County Road 17, when he stopped waiting to make a turn into a driveway.
Skwira was then rear ended by another vehicle, which pushed his vehicle into the ditch.
The driver of the second vehicle was 34-year-old Scott Zehowski of Rice. Authorities says Zehowski had two kids in the vehicle, ages 5 and 9, who were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
