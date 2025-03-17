Ray Schwegler, 63, Little Falls

July 27, 1961 - March 12, 2025

Ray Schwegler, 63 year old resident of Little Falls, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 12 in Elk River, MN. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, April 7 from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating.

Ray was born on July 27, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Terrence and Carol (Warne) Schwegler. Ray lived in several cities throughout Ray's life. Ray served his Country in the United States Army. He entered the military in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was honorably discharged at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

Ray was a truck driver all of his adult life and drove over a million miles. He was the happiest when he was behind the wheel of a vehicle putting on miles. Ray enjoyed bow hunting, muzzle load hunting, fishing, motorcycling, watching tv, talking on the telephone and figuring out new electronics. He loved collecting flash lights and knives. Ray was a was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Truckers Association.

Ray is survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews, special friend,Kate, close friends and many truck driver friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.