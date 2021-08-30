CORRECTION: Randall Man Killed in Two Vehicle Collision

RANDALL -- A man was killed when two pickups collided in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 115 in Randall.

An F350 pickup with a camper topper driven by 67-year-old Lorri Nieradzik of Black Diamond, Washington was going south on Highway 10. Troopers say an F150 driven by 69-year-old Dennis Jaschke of Randall made a left turn in front of her from westbound Highway 115 to southbound Highway 10. The two trucks collided.

Get our free mobile app

Jaschke was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

Nieradzik, and her passenger, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.