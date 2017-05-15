Ralph J. Notsch, 84, St. Joseph

May 2, 1933 - May 12, 2017

Ralph Notsch loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Ralph J. Notsch, 84, of St. Joseph will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Ralph passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, May 12, 2017 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Lew Grobe, OSB will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Heritage Hall Parish Center. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Ralph was born on May 2, 1933 in St. Cloud to Fred and Susan (Hoffmann) Notsch. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1951 and was then employed by Great Northern Railroad. He entered the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. Ralph married Mary Helen O’Neil on May 20, 1961 in Winnebago. He spent all of his life in the St. Joseph area. He worked at SuperValu Foods while attending St. Cloud Business College for his Accounting Degree. Ralph was employed as an accountant for Northern States Power until his retirement. In 2014, Ralph entered Sterling Park Nursing Home. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328.

Ralph spent many years enjoying retirement, watching sports and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Helen; daughter, Jeanne Notsch of Avon; son, Steve (Julie) of St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Taylor and Tanner Notsch; and sister, Gladys Ressemann of Little Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to the staffs of Sterling Park and St. Croix Hospice – especially James.