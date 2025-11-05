Rally For Good Brings Hope During Tough Times
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has launched "Rally for Good". They say there is an urgent need in the community with SNAP benefits suspended or partially funded with the ongoing federal government shutdown, the holiday season approaching, and winter weather setting in.
Donations of non-perishable food, winter clothing, hygiene products, and monetary gifts are needed.
In-person donations can be made at Catholic Charities Emergency Services, St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell, and the Newman Center in St. Cloud. You can make a monetary donation on Catholic Charities' website. Or you can help build meal kits.
