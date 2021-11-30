Raising Cane’s to Give Away Free Cane’s Sauce in December

DALLAS – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is celebrating its signature sauce being named #1 in the business by giving away free Cane’s Sauce to all Caniac Club Members for the entire month of December.

Technomic asked consumers which sauce or condiment they find most craveable. Cane’s Sauce was voted #1.

No purchase is necessary. One free Cane’s Sauce will be loaded to every Caniac Club Card each Wednesday in December – five in total. Must be used by Dec. 31, 2021. Must present Caniac Club Card.