Rainfall Total for St. Cloud from Late Tuesday Night

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We got another nice shot of rain late Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .71 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

For the fall months of September and October combined we're at 3.36 inches, which is .04 of an inch above normal.

For the year-to-date, we're up to 21.20 inches of precipitation, which is still 2.74 inches below normal.

Widespread rain chances will return Friday and breezy northwest winds will bring even cooler air for the weekend.

